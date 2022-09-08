Two rescued from damaged yacht east of Lord Howe Island

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has rescued two crew members from a damaged yacht off Lord Howe Island.
The 14.2m sailing vessel was located in the Tasman Sea, 300km east of the island, late on Monday night (August 5).
A family member had contacted AMSA's Response Centre around 3am that morning to say the vessel had struck high winds and 10 metre seas and was damaged and taking on water.
An emergency beacon on board the vessel was activated two hours later.
AMSA's Melbourne-based challenger rescue aircraft established radio communication with the crew, while the Australian Defence Force (ADF) responded with multiple RAAF aircraft.
AMSA also diverted two merchant vessels, Liberian flagged chemical tanker Ionic Artemis and Marshall Island flagged bulk carrier Fairchem Aldebaran, to assist if required until the arrival of the NSW Police vessel Nemesis.
The Nemesis arrived at the scene at 11pm Monday night and rescued the two crew members.
They joined the Nemesis to return to Sydney via Lord Howe Island.
