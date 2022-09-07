Woman pleads not guilty to theft of 79-year-old's credit card

A Port Macquarie woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing a credit card from a 79-year-old man and transferring over $2000 into her own bank account.
The 22-year-old has been remanded in custody since her arrest on August 30.
Terri Anne Elizabeth Walker-Binge, 22, has been charged with four counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception, two counts of goods stolen, possess identity to commit indictable offence and recklessly deal proceeds of crime.
She appeared via audio visual link before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on Wednesday, September 7, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Walker-Binge first appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court on August 31 where the court heard that on August 27 Walker-Binge allegedly stole a wallet and mobile phone from a home in Port Macquarie.
The court heard that within hours of this occurring, small loans were being applied for and money was being transferred from the victim's account into the accused's bank account.
Court documents show there were five transactions of $1014, $500, $170, $94 and $250 over the period of three days.
Walker-Binge did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.
"I did indicate last week that the only way that I would consider you for release would be if you are going to a rehabilitation centre given what was before the court about your drug problem," Magistrate Darcy said.
The brief will need to be served by October 5, with the matter returning to court on October 19.
