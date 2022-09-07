A Port Macquarie rally has marked National Threatened Species Day.
About 40 people supported the rally in the Hay Street forecourt on Wednesday, September 7 to raise awareness about species which are extinct or under threat.
North Coast Environment Council vice-president Susie Russell said Threatened Species Day was held on the anniversary of the death of the last thylacine in captivity.
Ms Russell said in the past couple of months, we had seen the koala listed as endangered, then came the greater glider, and the glossy black cockatoo listed as vulnerable.
"We are expecting at least two frogs also to be listed," she said.
"It is bad enough their habitat is being destroyed but it is also at the same time the climate is changing and the habitat niches are reducing.
"They are being hit with a double whammy."
Ms Russell likened the rally to a memorial service for species that were lost or being lost.
She said people needed to stand up for our forests and urged supporters to get involved in actions and campaigns to save koalas and their habitat.
Port Macquarie Labor Branch representative Keith McMullen, who spoke at the rally, gave his support for the protection of koala habitat.
Protests also went ahead in Coffs Harbour and Tweed Heads.
