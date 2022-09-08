Port Macquarie News

Golden treble and a national record for Port Macquarie's rising swim star Tilly King

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
September 8 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tilly King won three gold medals at the Australian All Schools Swimming Finals in August. Picture supplied

Talented swimmer Tilly King is making waves in and out of the pool after competing in the National All Schools Swimming Championship in Brisbane.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.