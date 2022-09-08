Talented swimmer Tilly King is making waves in and out of the pool after competing in the National All Schools Swimming Championship in Brisbane.
The 17-year-old came away with three gold medals in the 17-19 year age group for the 100m Breaststroke, 50m Breaststroke and the 4 x 50m Medley Mixed Relay, where she also swam the breaststroke leg to help achieve a new record of 1.51.82.
Advertisement
The former St Columba Anglican School student and Port Macquarie Swimming Club member moved to Sydney in 2020 to complete her years 11/12 studies at Loreto Normanhurst.
Tilly said it was an incredible experience to represent her school and state at the National All Schools Swimming Championships.
"It was great to be able to represent Loreto and New South Wales... and it was really cool to break the record," she said.
"I also love that part of swimming where you get to meet new people with the same passion for swimming, it's a lot of fun."
After the swimming championships wrapped up, Tilly went straight back to Sydney to compete in the Australian Short Course Championships, where she swam alongside Australian Olympians.
Tilly didn't let the tough competition phase her as she made her first "A" final to come eighth in Australia and first in her age group.
"It was another great experience to verse the Olympians," she said. "I was also really happy that I made my first "A" final, and it was just great to be in that professional environment."
Tilly tested the waters last year when she competed in the Australian Olympic trials and again this year when she competed in the Commonwealth Games trials and the Australian National trials, where she came second in the 17 to 19-year-old 100m Breaststroke.
Outside of the pool, Tilly has been busy studying for the HSC and preparing for the upcoming exams.
Her father Garry, said he's "incredibly proud" of Tilly as she continues to successfully float between both schedules.
"It's incredible to see what she has achieved at school with her academic work [while also] achieving those swimming results," he said.
"She's got it all worked out every week and she knows exactly what she's doing."
Although she has a busy schedule, Tilly said she "wouldn't change it for the world" as she continues to pursue a career in swimming.
"I've really enjoyed having swimming as that place where I can take a break and get out of that study environment for a couple of hours each day, and I think that's really shown in my [results]," she said.
While she's now "cutting down" her training to focus on her studies, Tilly has her sights set on a swimming career in the future and said a few Olympics and Commonwealth Games appearances might be on the cards.
"I definitely want to pursue swimming as a career," she said. "I've applied to a couple of different universities that have swimming scholarships... but it's all to play for at the moment.
Advertisement
"I also want to target the [Olympics and Commonwealth Games]," she said. "I am still quite young so there's no expectations at the moment, it's just about getting more racing experience against the older girls."
Mr King said with the way Tilly is going at the moment, it's just another achievement waiting to be ticked off.
"With a dedicated swimming program where she's not experiencing lack of sleep [and] nutrition... I think that what she wants is very doable," he said.
"She puts a lot of work in to her swimming, so it's definitely something that she can achieve."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.