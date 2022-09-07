Port Macquarie News

Hastings Valley Netball Association grand finals a huge success despite wet weekend

By Newsroom
Updated September 7 2022 - 5:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After failing to have a grand final in 2021 due to COVID-19 lockdowns, bad weather looked to shut the Hastings Valley Netball Association (HVNA) competition down again on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.