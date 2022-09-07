After failing to have a grand final in 2021 due to COVID-19 lockdowns, bad weather looked to shut the Hastings Valley Netball Association (HVNA) competition down again on the weekend.
Some frantic last-minute negotiations between HVNA executives and members of the Port Macquarie Indoor Stadium secured three indoor courts, allowing the 34 teams, from all six clubs, to play their grand finals.
Advertisement
Port Combined Netball Club led the way, with 13 teams playing in 10 of the 17 grand finals to be decided. The club attributes their success to a robust grading policy, where they look at ability and potential, and place similar skilled players in teams, where they can grow and develop together.
This was evident in the 10A, 10B2 and 12A grand finals, where the club was well represented, having two teams battling it out in each of these age groups.
Port Combined dominated the junior divisions with additional wins in 11A, Cadets 1 and Cadets 5.
Their 11B, Cadets 2 and Cadets 4 teams were runners up in tightly contested match-ups. Iona Netball Club was also very successful, winning 100 per cent of their grand final games: 10B1, 11B, 12B and Cadets 4.
The afternoon session saw a more even representation of the Hastings Valley Clubs, with two Camden Haven teams playing for the Cadets 6 trophy, both Wauchope's Opens 2A Ladies teams coming together and the 2 Saints Opens 2B Ladies teams battling it out in their final.
Opens 3 and Opens 1 rounded out the day with Port Panthers taking the points over Saints in Opens 3.
The Port Combined and Port Panthers Opens 1 game drew the biggest, most vocal crowd, ready to watch a tight, disciplined game by the second and third placed teams on the ladder at the end of the season rounds.
And these ladies didn't disappoint.
Coached by two of the Associations most experienced coaches, Jodie Burge and Natalie Jordan, the lead changed several times throughout the high scoring game, and it wasn't until the final 5 minutes that the Port Panthers pulled away to win 49-45.
It was the perfect game to round out the season.
The Hastings Valley Netball Association major award winners were:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.