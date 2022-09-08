The Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA) census results were released this week with a whopping 3, 202 humpback whale sightings recorded.
The Census Day held this year on June 26 was held across 44 locations as people across the east coast recorded the northern migration of whales.
ORRCA Vice President Jools Farrell said that this years humpback sightings were the highest the organization had seen since first beginning the count in 2000.
"It's really exciting for us because it's actually showing us that the hub background population is increasing and continuing to increase."
Mrs Farrell credits the rising numbers due to the end of commercial whaling in Australia.
"If that hadn't happened, we wouldn't be seeing the beautiful magnificent humpbacks we see migrating on the coast," she said
Tacking Point Lighthouse recorded the most humpback whale sightings on the day with approximately 320 humpback whales spotted from the area.
"Why [humpbacks] come into Port Macquarie so closely on the northern migration, we're really not sure," Mrs Farrell said.
"There is a bit of a humpback highway that they follow and they do tend to go into certain areas and then move back out again.
But Tacking Point is the spot to go if you want to see lots of humpbacks."
ORCCA will be having a second census day on September 25th to record whales in their southern migration.
Members of the public can register to take part in the second census day and download a data sheet from the ORCCA website .
"There's nothing more beautiful than seeing a whale breaching, tail slapping...having fun out in the ocean especially a mum and a calf," Mrs Farrell said.
"People just love seeing these magnificent creatures and that is why this census day is so good for people to get out there and have picnic day."
