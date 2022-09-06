Port Macquarie News

Camden Haven Community at 3 awaits approval for motel as homelessness continues in the region

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 6 2022 - 9:38am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camden Haven Community at 3 treasurer Allan Kilminster, chairperson Theo Hazelgrove and Kew Corner Store owner Steffan Adler (middle) look forward to the homeless motel being approved. Picture by Emily Walker

Camden Haven Community at 3 are still waiting to get the green light for their motel for the homeless but members of the organisation are hopeful that they will raise sufficient funds.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.