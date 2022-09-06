Camden Haven Community at 3 are still waiting to get the green light for their motel for the homeless but members of the organisation are hopeful that they will raise sufficient funds.
The independent charity announced last month their plans to purchase a Laurieton motel to provide emergency accommodation to up to 100 people in need.
The undisclosed motel is planned to be sold to the organisation at a delayed settlement but the team still needs to raise $2,500,000 to purchase the site.
Camden Haven Community at 3 Chairperson Theo Hazelgrove said that he hopes once the project is approved by the local and state government that there will be a public appeal to raise capital for the motel.
"It sounds like a lot of money," he said.
"But when you put focus on the fact that we could accommodate up to 100 people on this development and we could save the lives of people there, is $2,500,000 much money?
"It's not is it if it can save the lives of people, bring families together [and] help eliminate the homelessness in the area."
As of today (September 6) the charity has raised just $105,000 of their goal but the organisation's treasurer Allen Kilminster isn't too concerned.
"From a finance point of view, I think that once there's a clear option on the table of a place to be able to purchase then we're quite confident there will be a few people coming forward to give a donation," he said.
The project has been well received by members of the community with locals like Kew Corner Store owner Steffan Andler giving their support to the charity.
Homelessness in regional areas has been a growing concern for many with Mr Hazelgrove estimating that there are five new homeless people in the Camden Haven each week.
"The community want something done now," he said.
"Not in 12 months and they're putting us under pressure to do it."
It's unclear as to when approval will be given to the project but Mr Hazelgrove is confident that it will come eventually.
"We're very grateful for what the council is going to do to help us," he said.
"We're waiting for that help and we're very grateful for what Leslie Williams is going to do and we hope that David Gillespie will also help us."
Camden Haven Community at 3 plan to apply for government grants to fund the purchase once council and state government approval is received.
Members of the public wanting to support the motel can donate to Camden Haven Community at 3 via their website.
