A radio controlled sailing enthusiast from Port Macquarie has claimed top honours at a state championship.
Craig Sargent won the DragonForce 65 NSW Championship at Lake Macquarie in late August only weeks after placing second in the DragonFlite 95 NSW Championship.
Some 27 entrants took part in races over two days in the DragonForce 65 NSW Championship. Mr Sargent said he was stoked with the win.
Radio controlled sailing involves using a radio device from the shore with left and right toggles to move the rudder and up and down toggles to operate the sail.
Mr Sargent, with a background in full-scale sailing, took up radio controlled sailing with his dad James about a decade ago.
"It's relaxing, it's a bit of fun building the boats from a kit and watching them sail," he said.
"To sail them fast, it takes a lot of practice and a fair bit of concentration."
Enthusiasts regularly meet at Telegraph Point's Stoney Aqua Park, weather permitting, for social sailing.
Mr Sargent said controlling the yachts from the shore had a different feel to sailing a full-scale boat but the same skills were used.
He sails two types of radio controlled yachts. Enthusiasts can also buy sails of different sizes. The big rigs are used when the winds are lighter, and as the wind increases, the smaller rigs come into play.
The yachts sail into the wind on the first leg and with the wind on the second leg in a competitive setting. A race generally comprises two legs.
Mr Sargent is looking at attending the national titles in Queensland in 2023.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
