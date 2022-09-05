Port Macquarie News

Breakers, Sharks and Blues take out their Group 3 Junior Rugby League ladies tag grand final

The Wauchope Blues under-14's side are one of the three local teams who won the Group 3 Junior Rugby League ladies tag grand final. Picture: Wauchope Blues JRLFC

In the Group 3 Junior Rugby League ladies tag grand final, the Wauchope Blues, Port City Breakers and Port Macquarie Sharks have all successfully come away with the win.

