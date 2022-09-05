In the Group 3 Junior Rugby League ladies tag grand final, the Wauchope Blues, Port City Breakers and Port Macquarie Sharks have all successfully come away with the win.
The three grand final games were played at Laurieton Oval on Friday (September 2).
The Wauchope Blues under-14s dominated the game from start to finish to come away with a 18-0 victory over the Port City Breakers, while the Port Macquarie Sharks under-16's team had a hard-fought victory in their grand final, defeating the Port City Breakers Sky 8-6.
The Port City Breakers Navy under-16's side produced a strong performance on Friday to defeat the Wingham Tigers 32-12 and claim grand final glory.
