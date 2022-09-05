After a wild and windy weekend, Port Macquarie SES is encouraging the community to prepare as storm season approaches.
The Port Macquarie SES Unit was called to 20 jobs from Friday to Sunday night.
"There were a lot of our typical calls like leaking roofs, but we also had a few jobs where parts of people's roofs were being blown off," Port Macquarie SES Unit commander Michael Ward said.
"There were also trees down in different parts of town, but fortunately the winds weren't as damaging as originally predicted."
Saturday's strong wind gusts resulted in the Port Macquarie SES Unit experiencing their busiest day.
"We were called to 12 jobs just on Saturday," Mr Ward said.
"We had our crews out on roofs in the strong wind and we did a lot of work to make sure they were safe."
Mr Ward said this weather event is a timely reminder for residents as storm season approaches.
"This is the first significant weather event we've had in a while and there was a lot of wind, with strong gusts that were spread out over a number of hours," he said.
"We're encouraging people to get their maintenance done as we head into Spring and storm season."
Mr Ward said simply cleaning out your gutters and cutting back trees can make a big difference during weather events.
"Small preventative measures can save a lot of damage," he said.
The SES advises people to prepare your home by doing these simple tasks:
"We don't want to alarm people when weather events like what we saw on the weekend occur, but it's also a challenge for us because we want people to be prepared," Mr Ward said.
For more information, visit the NSW SES website.
