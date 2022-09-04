Port Macquarie News
Firearms, knives and drugs allegedly found in Mid North Coast home, man charged

By Newsroom
Updated September 5 2022 - 8:46am, first published September 4 2022 - 10:29pm
Some of the weapons siezed. Picture, Mid North Coast Police.

A man has been charged with firearms and weapons offences following a police search of a South West Rocks home.

