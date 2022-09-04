Firearms, knives and drugs allegedly found in Mid North Coast home, man charged

A man has been charged with firearms and weapons offences following a police search of a South West Rocks home.
The 35-year-old appeared in Port Macquarie Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody to re-appear in Kempsey Court on Monday (September 5). The matter was adjourned until Tuesday pending information regarding the man's mental health support should he be released on bail.
Mid North Coast Police say that about 6.30pm Friday, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Ocean Street, South West Rocks.
During their search, they seized 20 gel blasters, two firearms, seven extendable batons, three butterfly knives, two tasers, two laser pointers, throw knives, knuckle dusters, a paintball gun, and cannabis.
The man was arrested at the premises and taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged with 29 offences, including:
The man appeared at Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday (September 3) where he was formally refused bail.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
