GROUP Three Rugby League minor and major semi-finals set down for this weekend have been postponed due to torrential rain.
Games were to be played at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry today (Saturday, September 3) and at the Regional Stadium at Port Macquarie on Sunday.
"Tuncurry's under water,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said.
"And I doubt we would have been allowed to play at Port on Sunday. We had no choice.''
Junior league grand finals scheduled for Port today have also been postponed,
Mr Drury said the senior semi-finals will now be pushed back to September 10 and 11 with the finals on September 18 and the grand final on Sunday, September 25.
Representative games between Groups Two and Three were planned for Macksville on Saturday, September 24. Mr Drury said a decision of those games will be up to the Mid North Coast Rugby League.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
