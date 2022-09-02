Port Macquarie News

Group 3 Rugby League semi-finals postponed

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 2 2022 - 11:00pm
Group 3 Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury

GROUP Three Rugby League minor and major semi-finals set down for this weekend have been postponed due to torrential rain.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

