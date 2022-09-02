Gale force winds and minor flood warning for Mid North Coast

Wind, rain and marine warnings are currently in place across the Mid North Coast (September 3).
The Bureau of Meteorology says that gale force southerly winds and hazardous surf conditions with large and powerful waves will develop along the northern half of the coast by late this afternoon.
Winds will then gradually ease during Monday and Tuesday as the low moves away to the east.
Moderate rainfall of between 150mm - 200 mm is expected between Port Maquarie and Coffs Harbour, with large and powerful surf conditions in the afternoon and evening expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.
A minor flood warning is in place for the Hastings, Bellinger, Kalang and Orara rivers, while a sheep graziers alert for rain, cold temperatures and southerly winds is also in effect for the Mid North Coast.
NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:
The Bureau, SES and Marine Rescue will post updates throughout the day.
