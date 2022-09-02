Port's growing pains: ambulance ramping, bed blocks, 106hr ED waits and nurses 'not coping'

A few years before my mother's death, I discovered she'd been bashed while training to be a nurse in the state's Central West.
I had found an old article about the attack in Trove, our national archives. Needless to say it was a huge shock, particularly given the local news report at the time referred to her unknown assailant as "a maniac".
Advertisement
Like many trainee nurses in the early 1950s, she was staying in the hospital's nurses' quarters. She was only 19 when her attacker broke in as she slept and proceeded to beat her with "two pounds of lead shot". She must have been terrified.
She didn't know who the man was and it appears he was never caught.
While she never mentioned her assault during my childhood, I knew all too well how gruelling and sometimes dangerous, nursing could be. Mum worked all sorts of hours, while also raising four children, and often brought home stories of patients being aggressive, or matrons (the old-fashioned title of nursing managers) being far too demanding.
She was constantly exhausted.
I often wondered why she kept going back until she retired. Regrettably, I never found the time to ask.
So, when I see how strung out, overworked and underpaid our nurses are, I think not just of them, but of their husbands, wives, partners, kids, family and friends. An entire social unit suffers when our jobs become so demanding that we are pushed to the brink of "not coping".
Thursday's statewide strike and rally in Port Macquarie was warranted, without question. I challenge anyone to say they don't deserve all they are asking.
The case studies and comments that surfaced in our reporter Ruby Pascoe's stories are alarming.
"There is a bed block in ED every single day. There are ambulances ramping outside the hospital and sometimes they're unable to offload their patients for four to six hours," explained President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan.
"We can't cope anymore, the hospital is not coping with the influx of the population of Port Macquarie."
How could we (i.e., our governments) allow the under-resourcing of hospitals to become so bad? Aren't our taxes meant to prevent this?
It starts with awareness, which is partly my job.
Let's all do our bit to ensure that awareness extends to our local, state, federal and business leaders.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, The Port Macquarie News and North Coast (ACM)
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.