Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher believes a centralised football model proposed by Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) would mean the death of the code in the regions.
It came after a review was undertaken by the governing body where all football activities would be streamlined. This would reduce the levels of governance (namely wiping out the existing zones) and make it easier on volunteers.
Under the proposal, the model would see the game run out of a Newcastle hub where Fletcher believes there would be less of an emphasis placed on the outside zones.
Those include, but are not limited to, Mid North Coast, Far North Coast, Hunter Valley and Northern Inland.
One of the concerns shared by Mr Fletcher on behalf of the member zones related to communication from NNSWF to those outside that immediate region.
"How will someone in Newcastle come and talk to our local councils and our local MPs in order to get government grants at a local level," he said.
"By running the game out of Newcastle, the zones are concerned that they would take away the future of grassroots football."
Mr Fletcher said NNSWF's proposal to put a "single person on the North Coast, Hunter Valley or Northern Inland" wouldn't work.
"We believe that more money needs to stay in the regional zones rather than all going to Northern," he said.
"We pay $160,000 a year more to Northern than we would have to pay to NSW Football and we've never believed we get our full service for that extra money that we pay.
"At the moment, all the zones together pay $1.4million collectively more to Northern NSW than what they would do if we were under NSW Football."
It came after The Newcastle Herald reported on August 29 the submission of a letter from zones calling for a meeting of the NNSWF board to remove five of the six directors and replace them with their nominations.
It came after NNSWF released a report on August 22 from an independent review of football in the region.
The Herald reported that the letter called for the removal of chair Helene O'Neill, deputy Bill Moncrieff and directors Mansell Laidler, Peter Dimovski and Sarah Gray but not remaining director, Mark Trenter.
In his email, NNSWF boss David Eland revealed that the boards of Far North Coast, North Coast and Northern Inland were not involved in the attempt to remove directors.
Football Mid North Coast was not a signatory to the demand, but "two members of its board have been named as potential replacement directors."
It is believed the chairman of the NNSWF board has reached out to the zones for a discussion.
