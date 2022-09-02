Man gets jail time for street fight and brandishing a kitchen knife

A Port Macquarie man has been sentenced to at least eight months in jail for street fighting and brandishing a knife in a public place.
Shane Robert Greber, 22, pleaded guilty to affray, break and enter, assault occasioning bodily harm, resist officer, breaching an AVO and breaching community correction orders.
He appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court for sentencing on August 31.
"There are four sets of fresh offences as well as the breaches of community corrections orders that you were placed on last year," Magistrate Darcy said.
Court documents show that around 1.30pm on January 31, 2022, a woman was at home at a unit block on Hollingworth Street, Port Macquarie when she observed Greber punching the air aggressively while yelling on the street.
He then walked over to a car parked on Hollingworth Street and proceeded to punch the vehicle's driver side door several times.
The woman went out onto the street and saw the 22-year-old "acting strangely and looking around like someone was watching".
She then inspected the vehicle and noticed large dents in the driver side door before she called police.
Around 3.45pm on the same day, a woman was sitting on the front balcony of her unit block that faces onto Hollingworth Street, Port Macquarie.
She witnessed Greber yelling at an unknown man on the street.
The two men then walked towards each other and became involved in a heated argument.
A "fist fight" broke out between the two men, with the 22-year-old punching the man up against a vehicle parked on the street.
The man lost his balance and fell as Greber continued to punch him in the head.
Court documents show the man lay on the road as Greber "stood over him with his fist clenched" before backing away and leaving the scene.
The man got up and followed Greber down Hollingworth Street while they exchanged verbal insults.
The pair stopped traffic along the street before Greber produced a kitchen knife.
He then walked back down Hollingworth Street to a unit block.
Police arrived at 4pm and saw Greber walking along the street, away from them.
They approached the 22-year-old who was wanted in relation to breaching an AVO and destroying property.
He was arrested and questioned by police at the scene before he was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged.
Greber had been on a community corrections order at the time of the offences which related to the offences of assault occasioning bodily harm and resisting an officer, which occurred on September 9 and 10 last year.
He was also placed on a second community corrections order in November last year for a break and enter offence.
Magistrate Darcy said during her sentencing remarks that she would have to be "guarded" as to Greber's prospects of rehabilitation.
"The affray is a serious example of that offence, which involved you and another man exchanging a number of punches," she said.
"The other man fell to the road as you continued to punch him to the head.
"This was all at 3.45pm on a Monday afternoon when I expect there would have been quite a few people around."
Magistrate Darcy said the community corrections orders Greber had been placed on were for "other matters of violence".
"You then violently resisted police and committed a break and enter offence and breached an AVO."
Magistrate Darcy said she took into account Greber's plea of guilty to the offences.
For the destroy or damage property offence, Greber was fined $400. He was also fined $400 for breaching the AVO.
For contravening an AVO he has also been placed on a community corrections order for 12 months.
"The affray and two breaches of community corrections orders require a sentence of imprisonment and that is the only appropriate sentence," Magistrate Darcy said.
For the affray, break and enter, assault occasioning bodily harm and resist officer offences, Greber has been sentenced to 14 months imprisonment with a non-parole period of eight months backdated to February 14.
He will be eligible for release on October 13.
