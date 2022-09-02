There is no doubt Dudley Millard would be watching on from above with his chest puffed out when his beloved Port City Breakers take to the field this weekend when the Group 3 rugby league finals kick off.
Millard passed away suddenly in May just before the Breakers started their 2022 Group 3 rugby league campaign.
Four months later, the club has managed to achieve something it last did 13 years ago when all four grades qualified for the semi-finals.
You can't help but think "the grandfather of the club" has played some sort of a role and called in a few favours after he placed an emphasis on every grade at Port City.
Every player, no matter what grade they played, had some sort of relationship with "Dud".
Breakers president Geoff Kelly admitted there was a steely resolve within the club when it came to achieving premiership glory this season.
"With the passing of the grandfather of the club, it's obviously in the back of people's minds all the time," Kelly said.
"I know some of the players are using that as motivation which is brilliant and while they're doing it for themselves, they're also doing it for the whole Millard family."
Port City finished as minor premiers in both first grade and under-18s and are one win away from the grand final.
Wins over Old Bar and Macleay Valley respectively will put them into the season decider on September 18.
The Breakers finished second in the ladies league tag, but a win over minor premiers Wauchope on Sunday will see Port City qualify for the grand final.
Reserve grade will have to navigate their way through two sudden-death semi-finals in order to progress to The Big Dance.
And while they're the only club to have all four grades progress into the semi-finals, Kelly passed on the opportunity to have a cheeky dig at the other clubs.
"I'd love to be able to claim bragging rights, but I've been around long enough to know what goes around comes around," he said.
"And even though it's fantastic, we'll just let our football do the talking."
Kelly said Millard would be proud of what the club had achieved so far, but would also be focused on how he could make game day run smoothly from above.
"He'd be thinking things like 'gee there's a lot of raffle tickets to be sold this weekend' or 'I've got to get those barbecues nice and shiny'," Kelly said.
"He would want to get his boys up with him to have a beer win, lose or draw. He'd be proud of the club."
