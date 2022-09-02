Port Macquarie News
Man sentenced to jail for punching his sleeping uncle in the head

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated September 2 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:00am
Port Macquarie Courthouse.

A Telegraph Point man has been sentenced to at least nine months in jail after he entered his uncle's home and assaulted him.

