Man sentenced to jail for punching his sleeping uncle in the head

A Telegraph Point man has been sentenced to at least nine months in jail after he entered his uncle's home and assaulted him.
Sydney Cooper, 25, pleaded guilty to common assault after he punched his sleeping uncle in the head in Wauchope earlier this year.
Cooper appeared via audio visual link before Magistrate Georgina Darcy for sentencing on August 31.
"It's a fairly serious example of a common assault and is at the mid-range of objective serious," Magistrate Darcy said in her sentencing remarks.
Court documents show that around 4.30am on March 27, 2022, the victim was asleep in a bedroom at his home in Wauchope.
The 25-year-old entered the home after knocking on the front door and made his way to the bedroom.
Cooper then punched the victim to the head twice, waking him up. When the victim got out of bed, the 25-year-old proceeded to punch him a third time which caused the victim to fall to the ground.
The 25-year-old then ran from the premises.
Police were called and attended the scene where they observed swelling underneath the victim's left eye.
A warrant was subsequently issued for Cooper's arrest.
Court documents show that on June 30, 2022, police were called to a home in Wauchope on an unrelated matter.
While at the premises, officers located Cooper inside. When they attempted to speak with him, he ran from the officers and initially hid in the bathroom.
Police searched the home and located the 25-year-old in a rear bedroom hiding under a pile of clothing.
Cooper attempted to run down the hallway to escape the police and a wrestle ensued, with police taking the 25-year-old to the floor and pinning his arms under his body.
Cooper was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged.
Magistrate Darcy said she took into account Cooper's early plea of guilty, but said the matter is "serious".
"The victim was asleep and therefore defenseless when you first punched him. You punched him twice which woke him up and then you punched him again when he got out of bed which caused him to fall to the ground," she said.
"I don't know what the dispute was that you had with your uncle, but you cannot respond in a criminal way such as this."
Magistrate Darcy also said Cooper was on parole when he committed this offence.
"It's obvious that a sentence of imprisonment is required," she said.
Cooper has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 12 months, with a non-parole period of nine months backdated to June 30.
He will be eligible for release on March 29, 2023.
