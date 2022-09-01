Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to keep an eye on the sky ahead of bumper weekend of footy finals

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
September 1 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port City Breakers will be represented by six girls' teams in this weekend's Group 3 junior rugby league grand finals. Picture: Paul Jobber

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will keep a close eye on the sky ahead of a bumper weekend of rugby league action at Regional Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.