Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will keep a close eye on the sky ahead of a bumper weekend of rugby league action at Regional Stadium.
The Group 3 junior rugby league grand finals (under-10s to under-12s) will take place on Saturday, while Port City Breakers will host Old Bar Pirates in the senior Group 3 rugby league major semi-final fixture on Sunday.
A council spokesperson said they would monitor the forecast with up to 50mm of rain predicted to fall on Friday evening and into Saturday.
The venue has been impacted by severe weather a number of times already this season.
"We would expect that the conditions of Regional Stadium will be very wet should the rain arrive, however at this stage the plan is to proceed with the scheduled junior and senior finals fixtures this weekend," a statement provided to the Port News said.
"We will, however, continue to liaise closely with these sporting groups up until the day of play, and consult with them about any changes to the current schedule."
It is believed the junior rugby league fixtures, which kick-off at 8.45am on Saturday, have been moved to the back field to preserve the main field.
The NSW Senior State Cup touch football is also scheduled to be played from December 2-4.
"The outcome of the weekend's Group 3 semi-final match will determine if Regional Stadium will be required for additional final matches," a council spokesperson said.
"We will undertake an assessment of Regional Stadium after Sunday's match and prepare accordingly for either a second semi-final match next weekend or the Grand Final in two weeks' time."
