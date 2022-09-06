It's been a whirlwind last 12 months for Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club president Mick Lang.
From helping decide who was crowned the best surfboat crew in the country back in April to being awarded life membership of Surf Life Saving NSW in February, Lang has made an impression.
Advertisement
Last week he was bestowed with the 2022 Surf Life Saving NSW official of the year honour which will sit alongside his other honours in the surf or on the sand.
"As you know, I'm extremely passionate about surfboat rowing and the likes of Jim Saunders from Yamba, Tony Haven and Ritchie Lytham from Sydney as well as Charles Molloy and Craig Williams from the Gold Coast have been a tower of strength and guidance over a long period of time," he said.
"I've used all of their knowledge and experience as the Australian surfboat referee this year."
Lang has officiated from a club, branch, country, state and national level in a senior capacity for several decades, most notably as the referee for the North Coast Surfboat Series for 16 years.
He is the go-to person when any of the Mid North Coast branch officials seek advice on any aspect of officiating from R and R to surfboats and beach events.
"I started in my teens at North Cronulla in Sydney, but due to other sports I had to give it away, but I went back to surf lifesaving over 25 years ago," he said.
"It's the best decision I've made."
Mick has also identified several officials, both male and female whom he has mentored and also allowed them to rotate through senior positions at a Branch, Country, State & National level.
He has proven time and time again to be an outstanding official and a fantastic supporter of Surf Life Saving and Surf Sports.
"I've made life-long friends through surf lifesaving," he said.
"There are so many different avenues you can follow, but being an official on the beach gives you the best seat in the house to watch some of the best athletes in the world compete."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.