A summer-themed mural is transforming the Flynns Beach seawall and ramp wall.
Renowned street artist, freelance illustrator, muralist, author and designer Mulga is leading the public art installation project run by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
Mulga, known for his unique creations and signature style, has works across the world. The Flynns Beach mural is inspired by summer, the beach and the ocean.
Mulga said the mural added colour and would make people happy.
"It's the ideal mural on the beach and I'm painting my favourite themes of summer," he said.
The mural, which spans 85 metres along the seawall and 15 metres along the ramp wall, features a whale, three koalas, corellas and dolphins as well as some of Mulga's signature inclusions. It is the longest wall Mulga has painted.
Mulga is completing the mural alongside local artists who participated in the council's mural program in 2021.
Local artist Brad Collins described the Flynns Beach mural experience as amazing, while local artist Alana Cabrera said it was fun to work on the large scale mural.
Council's destination and cultural development manager Jane Ellis said the mural made Flynns Beach more of a destination.
"It is already a much-loved iconic beach in Port Macquarie and the mural raises that profile," she said.
