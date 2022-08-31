Woman refused bail over stolen credit card allegedly taken from Port Macquarie home

A Port Macquarie woman has been refused bail after allegedly stealing a credit card from a 79-year-old man and transferring over $2000 into her own bank account.
Terri Anne Elizabeth Walker-Binge, 22, has been charged with four counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception, two counts of goods stolen, possess identity to commit indictable offence and recklessly deal proceeds of crime.
Advertisement
The court heard that on Saturday (August 27) Walker-Binge allegedly stole a wallet and mobile phone from a home in Port Macquarie.
"You have not been charged with breaking into the victim's home, although somebody broke into his home in the early hours of the morning," Magistrate Georgina Darcy said.
"She demanded the victim's PIN number and his wallet and mobile phone were taken."
The court heard that within hours of this occurring, small loans were being applied for and money was being transferred from the victim's account into the accused's bank account.
"When police conducted a search warrant at her home, they noted handwritten information in a notebook which related to the victim and Ms Walker-Binge confirmed she is the author of the information," Magistrate Darcy said.
"The facts go on to outline the other payments that have been received into her account, which effectively came from the victim."
Court documents show there were five transactions of $1014, $500, $170, $94 and $250 over the period of three days.
"There was also an item located in her home which has been confirmed as being taken from the victim's premises," Magistrate Darcy said.
"His Medicare card was also found in a jacket belonging to Ms Walker-Binge.
"The show cause provisions apply because she was on bail for similar offences."
However, Magistrate Darcy said there was a "risk" of Walker-Binge re-offending.
"I cannot grant bail because there remains an unacceptable risk. What has been put to me does not mitigate risks of further offending," Magistrate Darcy said.
Bail was formally refused.
The case will return to Port Macquarie Local Court on September 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.