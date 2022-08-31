Mid North Coast branch and Tacking Point officials named among surf life saving's best

Mid North Coast has been named Branch of the Year and Tacking Point's Mick Lang and Kim Rayner have been similarly honoured at the 2022 Surf Life Saving NSW (SLSNSW) awards.
Announced at the weekend (August 27), the awards were dominated by female surf life savers, which was seen as a successful sign of the movement's steps towards equal opportunity.
Of the 24 awards available across five categories on the night, 13 were won by female volunteers and a further five team or group-specific awards included female members.
"There is no doubt in my mind that we are leading the way in terms of gender equality benchmarks for volunteer emergency service organisations and that's something we will continue to focus on and build upon," Surf Life Saving NSW President George Shales said.
Mid North Coast was recognised as Branch of the Year on the back of its all-round strength in lifesaving, governance, education and junior activities.
The branch's citation reads: "It has been a fantastic season for the Mid North Coast Branch - a strong regional Branch consisting of eight clubs and patrolling 188kms of coastline.
"The full executive committee worked tirelessly during the season to instil a motivating and inspiring culture through a supportive and friendly approach. Diversity and inclusion remain at the forefront of all they do, with nearly half the committee being female.
"The main focuses for this season included member connectivity, having overcome the emotional, psychological and commercial strain of COVID-19 and various other natural disasters, and the Branch also recognised the growing demand for effective Support Operations; acting to increase Duty Officer availability and improve Rescue Water Craft and Call Out Team numbers.
"The Branch provided a significant response to flooding disasters in and outside of its region, hosted a very successful IRB State Championships at South West Rocks, and saw its members earn a myriad of individual awards for service."
SLSMNC Branch President Rod McDonagh, said he was "over the moon" with the results.
"The Branch of the Year Award was a huge shock as we are against some of the large metropolitan branches in Sydney and surrounds. It just goes to show that we still punch well above our weight in the regional areas and continue to provide extraordinary services."
The 2021/22 season saw 2,337 patrolling members perform 22,733 volunteer patrol hours, 65 rescues, 51 first aid treatments, and 4273 preventative actions with a beach attendance of 121,599 beachgoers and 395 beach closures due to poor weather.
Port Macquarie's Tacking Point SLSC brought home two individual honours, including for Mick Lang who was named Official of the Year.
Kim Rayner, who is also part of the Tacking Point Club and the Mid North Coast branch, was named Facilitator of the Year.
She said she was "humbled" to receive the award.
"Surf Life Saving has been a passion of mine since I was a young nipperette."
Also representing the Mid North Coast was South West Rocks SLSC's Georgia Gaddes, who joined as a nipper in 2013.
She was named Youth Volunteer of the Year for a second time.
Her citation reads: "Currently training for her IRB Driver Award and a member of the IRB competition team, Georgia is a dedicated role model to many in her club and branch.
"She is motivated by giving back to community, the lifestyle by the beach that comes with being part of surf lifesaving and keeps coming back because of the people."
The coveted Surf Lifesaver of the Year award went to Shannon Fox from Wollongong City SLSC.
Bronte was named Surf Club of the Year.
With the start of the 2022/23 season just weeks away all eight clubs on the Mid North Coast are currently getting ready to hit the ground running when the flags go up on Saturday September 24.
If you would like more information on any aspect of surf life saving, including how to join your local club, visit www.slsmnc.com.au.
