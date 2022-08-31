Port Macquarie News

Mid North Coast branch and Tacking Point officials named among surf life saving's best

By Newsroom
Updated August 31 2022 - 9:19am, first published 8:00am
Mid North Coast has been named the state's best surf life saving branch. Picture by Scott Calvin

Mid North Coast has been named Branch of the Year and Tacking Point's Mick Lang and Kim Rayner have been similarly honoured at the 2022 Surf Life Saving NSW (SLSNSW) awards.

Local News

