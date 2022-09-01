Three siblings have been acknowledged for their respective business achievements as part of an awards night.
They are Trent Erickson, Sascha Dunlop and Rochelle Dunlop.
The Wauchope and Hinterland Business Awards, announced at a gala dinner on Saturday, August 27, celebrated businesses in the region.
The awards acknowledged 17 highly commended honours and 20 winners.
Cross Land Transport director/owner Trent Erickson says he has always had diesel in his veins.
With heavy and light mechanic apprenticeships under his belt, he made the move from the mechanical industry to the road transport industry.
Trent received a highly commended honour in the Outstanding Young Business Leader category of the Wauchope and Hinterland Business Awards.
He enjoys the camaraderie and adventure that go hand in hand with the industry.
"I know a lot of people in the industry and I'm creating friendships, while working, that will last a lifetime," Trent said.
Cross Land Transport, which specialises in critical and tailored freight, is currently running two prime movers.
Trent, who started the business in 2020, acknowledged the support of family and friends and others who had taken him under their wing.
August marked a big month for Cross Land Transport with its first road train to Western Australia.
Trent hopes to grow the Cross Land Transport's clientele and diversity into the future.
Sass & Co Hair owner Sascha Dunlop did her apprenticeship with a Chapel Street salon in Melbourne and moved here to be near family about six years ago.
She opened the High Street business in March 2021 and the premises flooded the next day.
Sascha said businesses pulled together to help each other in times of need.
Sass & Co Hair won the Outstanding Start Up category in the Wauchope and Hinterland Business Awards and was highly commended in the Hair and Beauty category.
Sascha said the Outstanding Start Up win "absolutely took my breath away".
She acknowledged Sass & Co Hair's clientele along with Jorja Curnoe who started full-time as a mature age apprentice in February.
"The warmth and openness of the Wauchope community made me feel like I'm in the right place and I couldn't imagine my business anywhere else," Sascha said.
She said Jorja had been the "most amazing" addition to the business.
When Rochelle Dunlop started Grow to Glow Mid North Coast in November 2021, she never imagined how quickly it would expand.
"I am very grateful that I have some amazing families that are supporting me and I am supporting them," she said.
The educational service for children offers academic tutoring and learn to swim lessons.
"I love seeing the kids' confidence grow, and in turn, their academic improvements," she said. "It is all about seeing them glow."
Rochelle values the connections built with families.
Grow to Glow Mid North Coast was awarded highly commended in the Outstanding Start Up category of the Wauchope and Hinterland Business Awards.
The business is a finalist in the Outstanding Start Up section of the Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards, which was judged through an independent process.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
