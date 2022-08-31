Port Macquarie News

Veterans wellbeing services on the Mid North Coast lose promised $5 million funding

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 31 2022 - 9:45am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowper MP Pat Conaghan talks about the lost funding with Port Macquarie RSL sub-branch President Jason Gill, Veterans Wellbeing Network Mid North Coast (VWNMNC) senior advocate Richard Kelloway and VWNMNC Vice President Justin Poppleton. Picture by Emily Walker

Veterans in the Mid North Coast have been left feeling disappointed after losing funding for wellbeing services in the area.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.