Port City Breakers' under-12 girls' tackle team headlines the club's quest for a history-making achievement in this weekend's Group 3 junior rugby league grand finals.
All six of the Breakers' girls teams will vie for grand final success. It's the first year the club has fielded six teams in their respective divisions after their biggest registration of girls players to date.
Junior president Ang Hurley said while all the teams should be proud, she had been most impressed by the under-12s.
The club will also have the under-12, under-14 and two under-16 league tag teams in the grand final, as well as the under-12 and under-16 tackle teams.
"In their game to make it to the grand final they were down 22-0, but fought back to win it in golden point," she said.
"For a girls' under-12s to have that get-up-and-go attitude and not give up and fight that hard to get back... you'd struggle to expect that from older age groups.
"They dug deep and got the job done against Wingham."
Hurley said the club's success with the girls could be traced back to the pre-season when they held a come-and-try event where the support was unbelievable.
"We wanted to start getting into tackle teams for girls so we had two tackle teams this year that we'd previously not had before," she said.
"Girls' tackle is one of the fastest-growing sports in Australia right now so we wanted to really push to give girls the opportunity to have a try."
Partner Todd said the club had always had league tag teams previously, but they had never all progressed to the grand final.
And regardless of what happens at Laurieton Oval on Friday, Regional Stadium on Saturday and Wingham on Sunday, they felt it was still a successful achievement.
"I don't know whether any club would have previously ever had all their female teams go through to the grand final," he said.
"To have just made it to the grand final is an achievement in itself."
