Port City Breakers fielding all six girls sides in Group 3 rugby league's grand finals

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:10am, first published August 31 2022 - 8:00pm
The six Breakers girls team captains with the club's female captain, at training on Wednesday night. Back left to right: Jasmine Hurley (club captain) Ruby O'Bryan (U16 Sky Tag) Sharni Graham (U16 Tackle) Aston Daley (U16 Navy Tag). Front left to right: Lily Moseley (U14 Tag) Armani Daley (U12 Tag) and Layla Bruce (U12 Tackle). Picture supplied

Port City Breakers' under-12 girls' tackle team headlines the club's quest for a history-making achievement in this weekend's Group 3 junior rugby league grand finals.

