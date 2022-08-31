Port Macquarie News

Fishing expert Kate Shelton tells us where the fish are biting in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region

By Kate Shelton
Updated August 31 2022 - 8:17am, first published 2:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Hobbs with a beautiful Blue-Eye Trevalla (Cod) caught deep drop fishing off Port Macquarie last weekend. Picture: supplied

Spring has sprung but the weather has different ideas for us fishos with another southerly buster alongside decent swell hitting our coastlines this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.