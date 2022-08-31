It's a path Port Macquarie Magpies have walked down twice since their last AFL North Coast premiership in 2013.
But co-coach Brayden Saggers believes a "buy-in mentality" from everyone in the playing group could be the key ingredient to premiership success over minor premiers Coffs Breakers in the grand final on Saturday.
Advertisement
"Our core playing group believes in themselves and in one another," he said.
"Everyone has gotten on board and knows you can't win it off the back's of a few, so this year that team buy-in mentality has really helped us massively."
The Magpies stormed into the season decider with a 14.6 (90) to 6.5 (41) defeat of second-placed Grafton Tigers last weekend which gave them another crack at the team that defeated them in the 2019 grand final.
In 2015 it was Sawtell-Toormina who played party-poopers when the Magpies qualified for the final game of the season.
It could be argued, however, that this season has looked different to normal.
Port Macquarie have overcome cancelled and transferred games that only saw them play six matches at home for the entire season.
They also played the fewest matches of any team in the competition which included a transferred match played in a paddock up at Nana Glen.
Saggers said the ability to overcome that sort of adversity has them well primed for a crack at ending the club's near-decade-long premiership drought.
And while there are a few players who remain from the club's 2015 and 2019 premiership defeats, the co-coach said that wouldn't be an issue come the time of the first bounce.
"When you play a fair bit of footy you need to leave past disappointments at the door and focus on what you do have," he said.
"For the blokes that have hung around, it makes them want it even more. It fuels that fire knowing you're going up against that same side that took it away from you a few years before."
Saturday's match starts at 4pm at C.Ex Coffs International Stadium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.