Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie Magpies juniors win under-11 and under-13 2022 AFL North Coast premierships

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:01am, first published 3:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under 13s - Photo credit: Green Shoots Marketing

Port Macquarie Magpies have come away from their junior North Coast AFL grand finals with two victories.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.