Port Macquarie Magpies have come away from their junior North Coast AFL grand finals with two victories.
The Magpies' Flyers defeated the Magpies' Swoopers in the under-11 decider while the Magpies held off a fast-finishing Nambucca Valley Lions to win the under-13 premiership.
In the under-11s it was the Flyers who cruised to a 10.10 (70) to 3.6 (24) victory while the Magpies snuck home 8.7 (55) to 7.10 (52) in the under-13 decider.
Club president Cohen Quinn said the club has traditionally been strong in the under-11 age group while the under-13 success was their first title in about four years.
"In the 11s we've traditionally dominated," Quinn said.
"In the two years prior to COVID, we won back-to-back premierships undefeated and last year we were in the grand final before it got cancelled, so we've just retained the premiership.
"We've done really well with that team."
The under-13s progressed to the grand final last year before the competition had to be cancelled as a result of the statewide lockdown due to COVID-19.
"It's been at least three years if not longer where the 13s have won their division; they haven't won it for a considerable period of time," Quinn said.
Xavier Mat was adjudged best on ground in the under-11 victory while Tom Spencer was best for the Swoopers.
"He plays on the ball, so is generally a midfield runner, but he's been playing 11s and this is his third year with us. he's been training with us for five years, so he's certainly experienced little footballer."
Defender Eddie Redfern was instrumental in the Magpies three-point win over the Lions.
Quinn said if it wasn't for a couple of Eddie's plays in the final part of the match the result could have been a different one.
"He was instrumental considering Port were up by four or five goals at the start of the last quarter and Nambucca came home really strong," he said.
"If it wasn't for Eddie the result could have been quite different considering they got within three points with a few seconds to go on the clock."
The grand final wins capped off a successful year for the club that saw five out of their six sides qualify for the semi-finals in the under-11, under-13 and under-15 divisions.
"Historically we are well represented with at least one team in the 11s, 13s and 15s but this year was the first time we've had two teams across all age divisions," Quinn said.
"To get five out of those six in the finals was an exceptional result."
