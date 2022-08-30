Port Macquarie Public School students tested out the upgraded Town Green west playground at its opening.
The students and officials gathered on Tuesday, August 30 to mark the completion of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's $2.13 million upgrade of the Town Green west foreshore.
The revamped playground is the final part of the project. The playground features more than 250 square metres of inclusive play space.
There is a new main play structure, seating areas with shade, nature play pieces, a separate toddler/breakout area, sandstone block wall, paths and garden beds.
Mayor Peta Pinson said the upgraded playground was a real community asset.
"It is so impressive - the footprint has been enlarged, and the active play has been improved as well, but the centrepiece is our beautiful fig tree," she said.
"It is a testament to how we are maturing as a city centre to have a beautiful park like this right on our foreshore."
The Town Green west upgrade, including the playground, was a $2.13 million project. The then Coalition federal government provided $1.5 million through a Community Development Grant and $633,500 came from contributions levied on Port Macquarie CBD commercial property owners.
Cowper MP Pat Conaghan said the upgraded playground looked fantastic.
"But what I am really pleased with is that the community, consultants, the businesses and the council, particularly, weren't risk adverse to making it [the playground] as enjoyable as possible," he said.
Mr Conaghan said people would enjoy the Town Green more, knowing kids had a place to spend hours and lots of energy.
The new look playground was delivered in close consultation with the community.
The larger Town Green west foreshore project included a new pathway, upgraded rock wall, LED lighting, seats and new turf.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
