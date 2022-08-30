The tears flowed freely at Oxley Oval on Saturday after Adam Mccormack went out the way he deserved - as a champion.
The Hastings Valley Vikings stalwart blew fulltime on his career with the club following their heartstopping 36-34 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union grand final win over Port Macquarie.
Advertisement
But more than 48 hours later, he was still coming to terms with the perfect finish.
"I wouldn't even have been able to come up with that in my head how it all went down on Saturday," he said.
"Of all the different scenarios I thought might have happened on Saturday, that was never one of them."
Teammate David Kennedy's successful penalty goal attempt after the siren capped off Mccormack's two-decade-long involvement with the Vikings.
He started his playing career with the club in the early 2000s as a fresh-faced under-19.
As fate would have it, Mccormack's final game with the club he loves saw the Vikings and Pirates clash in another local derby.
They were the two combatants in 2010 when he only had plans to return for one game following a move to Queensland and then Armidale to complete a teaching degree at university.
It was that 2010 campaign where he returned a couple of times throughout the season, with his first red-eye run over the mountain culminating in a heartbreaking regular season defeat to Pirates.
Vikings then defeated Pirates in the grand final which started a golden era for the club that has seen them appear in the last eight grand finals, winning six premierships along the way.
Two of the last three years have been COVID-affected with the 2020 season not getting off the ground, while the 2021 season had to be cut short due to Public Health Orders. In 2021 the Vikings had qualified for another season decider.
"The big reason for me coming back was last year we felt that was one that was stolen from us," Mccormack said.
So it seemed fitting - and the scriptwriters had it right - when Pirates faced Vikings in 2022 with the premiership on the line.
"It's been a long journey with the club since I've come back (in 2010) and we've had a lot of success and a lot of good things have happened," Mccormack said.
"Personally, to finish with a win like that with (brother) Hamish after everything he did this year and in the last few years was pretty good.
Advertisement
"I can be very content with how it finished now."
The scrum-half is proud to be the only player in club history to have been involved in every one of their six first grade titles.
"I was stirring the boys up about that the other day; I'm now the only one that's been in every first grade premiership the club's won," he said.
"From 2010... every year there's been a grand final we've been in all of them but one."
But if it wasn't for the goodwill of partner Brooke-Lynn who had to stay back in Townsville, who knows what might have happened.
Advertisement
She gave him the green light to make the dash to Port Macquarie after Vikings qualified for the big dance three weeks ago.
"The whole thing was very surreal; the whole few days was a bit of a mad rush," Mccormack recalled from his Townsville home.
"But I'm very thankful the missus told me to come and play."
He thought his final match for the club was going to be the 24-7 major semi-final victory over Southern Cross University, but the football gods had other ideas.
The Vikings club did too, although Brooke-Lynn had to stay at home with her son Ethan and daughter Bronte.
Advertisement
"I went from not playing to then playing, to not playing and then playing," Mccormack said.
"I got in on Friday, did a team run, played Saturday and then got out of there on Sunday morning pretty much."
His role with the club will now look a lot different to how it started as a teenage ballboy, but there will still be the odd visit to Oxley Oval.
"I'll look forward now to when I do come back to relax and have beers on the hill, enjoy it and talk about the '22 grand final," he said.
The Mccormack's have been involved with the club since its inception, so despite moving to north Queensland, he won't walk away. He'll just have to cheer from afar.
Advertisement
Mccormack said while being a Viking "means everything to me personally" it was the impact the club had on its supporters that couldn't be understated.
He can now take his place on the other side of the fence and be a supporter.
"I love the club and it means everything to me personally, but the big thing is what it means to everyone else as well," he said.
"It brings everyone together, it's awesome. The amount of people that shake your hand after the game that you don't have direct conversations with through the year... it shows the impact you have (as a player) on a much broader range of people than you think."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.