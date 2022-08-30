Youngsters in Wauchope have rubbed shoulders with some of their cricketing heroes.
Sydney Sixers stars Maitlan Brown and Kurtis Patterson inspired young cricket enthusiasts at a come and try event at Wauchope's Andrews Park on Monday, August 29.
Advertisement
Events on the Mid North Coast featured visits from Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and Big Bash League (BBL) cricket players.
They are taking part in the Country Blitz, Cricket NSW's annual three-day regional engagement tour.
The Country Blitz involves 37 elite cricket players - 13 of them from Sydney Sixers - visiting schools, clubs and community groups across the state to encourage youngsters to play cricket.
Patterson said the Country Blitz was a great initiative to get as many kids as possible to love the game of cricket.
"The reality is a lot of country kids probably don't get the access to us as players and the access to facilities like we do in the city," he said.
Brown said it was good to see so many kids playing cricket.
"Cricket is a team sport and I think there is a lot of value in getting kids into any sport," she said.
Brown said cricket was an inclusive, classic Aussie sport.
Hastings River District Junior Cricket Association secretary and Wauchope Cricket Club junior president Dianne Warren said the come and try event was a great opportunity for the kids to be exposed to cricketers of this calibre.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.