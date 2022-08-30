Port Macquarie News

Sydney Sixers stars wow youngsters at Wauchope come and try cricket event

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated August 30 2022 - 9:17am, first published 2:00am
Sydney Sixers stars Kurtis Patterson (left) and Maitlan Brown (right) share some cricket tips with Lennox Laurie. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Youngsters in Wauchope have rubbed shoulders with some of their cricketing heroes.

