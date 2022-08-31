A selection of Wauchope and Hinterland Business Awards entrants are in the running for even more accolades.
There were two types of awards handed out in the Wauchope and Hinterland Business Awards - the local excellence awards and NSW Business Chamber-aligned categories.
The entrants in the NSW Business Chamber-aligned categories were streamlined into a regional judging process.
As a result, a number of businesses in the Wauchope and hinterland awards are finalists in the Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards. That means they gain exposure and promotion to a wider audience.
The winners in the Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards, to be announced on Friday, September 9, will go on to represent the region at the state level in November.
The Wauchope Chamber of Commerce and Industry staged its celebration of business excellence at a gala dinner at Wauchope RSL Club on Saturday, August 27.
The Wauchope and Hinterland Business Awards acknowledged 17 highly commended honours and 20 winners.
Wauchope Chamber of Commerce and Industry executive officer Lisa McPherson said the aim was to create an opportunity for businesses to reflect on their journey and have an opportunity to celebrate together.
She said times have been tough over the past few years and it was meaningful to acknowledge the work of businesses.
"It [the awards] really marked an opportunity for businesses to be proud of themselves, what they have faced and how they have come through that," Ms McPherson said.
All categories attracted strong entries. The 2022 Wauchope and Hinterland Business Awards were supported by sponsors and a Bushfire Recovery Grant through the state and federal governments.
DPH Handyman & Yard Maintenance was among the businesses recognised on the night.
DPH Handyman & Yard Maintenance owner Daniel Parry-Hawkins was named Outstanding Young Business Leader and his business received the highly commended honour in the micro-business category.
He is also a finalist in the Outstanding Young Business Leader and Excellence in Micro Business categories in the Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards.
Mr Parry-Hawkins said the awards process provided an opportunity to reflect about the business which he started four years ago after a decade of working as a plumber in Sydney.
He enjoys the freedom and flexibility in his work days.
Mr Parry-Hawkins' wife Gabrielle has an office role in the business. A franchise launched in February with Mr Parry-Hawkins' brother Brad at the helm.
WINNER - Excellence in Work Health and Safety: Stabilcorp
WINNER - Excellence in Accommodation and Hospitality: A Classy Cafe & Espresso Bar
WINNER - Excellence in Agriculture: Grazed & Grown
WINNER - Excellence in Creative Industries: Wauchope Creative Hub
WINNER - Excellence in Hair and Beauty: B.beauty salon
WINNER - Excellence in Health and Wellbeing: The Wellness Collective
WINNER - Excellence in Professional Services (20 employees or less): Tender Funerals Mid North Coast
WINNER - Excellence in Professional Services (21 employees or more): Octec Limited
WINNER - Excellence in Retail: Hastings Co-op
WINNER - Excellence in Tourism: Billabong Koala and Wildlife Park
WINNER - Excellence in Trades, Industry & Manufacturing: Stabilcorp
WINNER - Outstanding Employee: Ashlee O'Neill, One Agency Port Macquarie - Wauchope
WINNER - Outstanding Young Business Leader: Daniel Parry-Hawkins, DPH Handyman & Yard Maintenance
WINNER - Employer of Choice: One Agency Port-Macquarie Wauchope
WINNER - Excellence in Sustainability: Hastings Co-op
WINNER - Outstanding Community Organisation: The Davis Farm Inc
WINNER - Outstanding Start-up: Sass & Co Hair
WINNER - Excellence in Micro Business: Qi and Tonic
WINNER - Excellence in Small Business: One Agency Port Macquarie - Wauchope
WINNER - Business of the Year: The Davis Farm
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
