Port Macquarie News
In Depth

'Not coping': this is why the Hastings' nurses and midwives are going on strike

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

"It's hard work and it's dangerous."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.