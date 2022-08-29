"It's hard work and it's dangerous."
Port Macquarie Base Hospital specialist renal nurse Mark Brennan said he is one of many nurses struggling to cope with the increased workload and staff shortages impacting NSW hospitals.
"You're lucky if you can get 10 minutes for a cup of tea and very rarely will you get a lunch break."
Mr Brennan is also the president of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch. He said he will usually start his shift earlier than he's meant to because of the workload.
"I always go in around 45 minutes early because I know we're going to be run off our feet and I try and get things done."
Renal patients will arrive at the hospital before their start time for treatment, with nurses trying to get them started on their treatment as early as possible.
Each renal nurse looks after four patients over their 8.5 hour shift.
"You spend half an hour assessing the patient and getting them ready for dialysis treatment which usually lasts for four hours," Mr Brennan said.
There was recently a patient in the Emergency Department waiting over 106 hours for a bed within the hospital.- Mark Brennan
Getting the patient on the machine can take around 20 minutes and then the nurses fill out their paperwork for each patient.
"We have to make sure the patient is settled and that they're alright. We usually do another set of observations.
"They get very cold when they're on dialysis because 300 to 400 milliliters of their blood is in the machine and they constantly hit the nurse call button for more blankets."
Once a patient is on the dialysis machine they aren't able to move from the chair until their treatment is finished.
"For four to four-and-a-half hours they're stuck in that chair. When they need something, they have to call for a nurse," Mr Brennan said.
"You're constantly juggling looking after patients being treated and ones who are coming in that you need to get set up.
"It's really hard to get a lunch break."
When the four patients assigned to one nurse are receiving their treatment, nurses then must check medications, fridge temperature levels and stock levels as well as undertake their general duties.
"This takes time because you're running around the unit to different storerooms.
"Once you've done all of that, your patients start coming of the dialysis machine and you have to do more observations before they're able to leave."
Mr Brennan said sometimes during the morning shift nurses can have a fifth patient.
"Also, if you have an in-patient that's unwell on a ward, the documentation and care of that patient doubles. If they're that unwell they usually need a one-on-one nurse and that doesn't happen.
"By the time you've finished a shift, you're physically and mentally exhausted."
Mr Brennan said most renal units are run on three patients to one nurse, but Port Macquarie Base Hospital still has four patients for each nurse.
The evening shift for the renal unit is more challenging.
"In the morning the hospital is staffed with doctors and we have our nursing unit manager and back-up staff in the office, but in the evening it's just the two nurses," Mr Brennan said.
"There is nobody else there and you're on your own.
"If anything goes wrong, or a patient needs a lot of attention, that leaves one nurse to look after seven patients while the second nurse is looking after one unwell patient."
Mr Brennan said renal nurses aren't able to leave the unit during the evening shift.
"If you need to go to the toilet, you have to tell your colleague that they will be on their own for that period of time.
"And there are times when you just can't go [to the toilet] because a patient is unwell."
Mr Brennan said if nurses do get the chance to have something to eat, they have to eat at their desk in front of the patients because they aren't able to leave the floor.
"The other night, a staff member had to look after one patient for the whole evening and I had to look after the other seven."
Mr Brennan believes the renal unit at Port Macquarie Base Hospital would need an extra nurse on both the morning and evening shifts.
The staff shortages impacting nurse to patient ratios is widespread across the hospital.
"I've been in contact with colleagues in other areas of the hospital and there was recently a patient in the Emergency Department waiting over 106 hours for a bed within the hospital," Mr Brennan said.
Nurses and midwives across the Mid North Coast Local Health District will be joining the state-wide 24-hour strike on September 1.
A majority vote of NSWNMA public sector members confirmed 94 per cent in favour of the strike action, which will commence at 7am on September 1 and finish the following morning.
Nurses and midwives in Port Macquarie will have a marquee set up at Town Green from 8am to 4pm.
"We're hoping for the public to come down and we'll explain why we're striking. We want people to come down and ask questions," Mr Brennan said.
There will also be a rally from 9am along Horton Street.
"We're holding this rally and strike to try and convince the NSW Government that hospitals in the state are in crisis and we're not coping.
"Nurses are leaving the profession because of being overworked, the working conditions and the pay."
