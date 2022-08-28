Blues reserve grade fail in bid for semi-finals after loss to Hawks

Wauchope's wretched Group 3 rugby league season has finally come to an end following a 20-8 reserve grade defeat to Forster-Tuncurry on August 28.
The club's ladies league tag side will now fly the flag for the Blues in the semi-finals which start next week after their reserve grade counterparts failed in their bid to qualify for the post-season.
Heading into the match against the Hawks, both sides were locked on 15 competition points with the winner set to progress for another week.
But the Blues rarely created too many opportunities in a match which had to be delayed for 50 minutes after a serious neck injury to Wauchope lock forward Brock Costigan.
Costigan left the field in an ambulance after getting his head into an awkward position in the 20th minute.
Hawks second-rower Gregory Davis was among his team's best along with halfback Keegan Dodd and five-eighth Jared Marr.
For the Blues, centre Lachlan Binskin was strong while hooker Trae Dawes and halfback Mark Bell asked questions of the Hawks.
Forster-Tuncurry Hawks 20 (Jake Bolt, Thomas Freeman Keegan Dodd, Zane Kheir tries; goals Keegan Dodd 2) defeated Wauchope Blues 8 (Lachlan Binskin, Jacob Quinn tries)
