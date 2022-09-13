FROM THE EDITOR: Robust, respectful and well-researched debate is the essence of a civil society, which is why I invite you to contribute your thoughts and opinions to this forum. Just email me, The Editor, at portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or upload your message through the website. Contributions may be edited for brevity or to remove errors.
"Please, please, please can we have a safe pedestrian crossing over Lake Road [at the] industrial end. As someone with a mobility issue which does not allow me to drive, getting across this road is a nightmare.
"We desperately need a traffic light pedestrian crossing either at Blackbutt Road, Uralla Road or somewhere in between. The number of passenger vehicles in Port Macquarie is set to increase by thousands in the not too distant future, so please Port Macquarie Council and other roads and traffic authorities, look into this as a priority."
Johnathan Hearn, Port Macquarie
*Editor: Thanks Johnathan. We'll check in with council and hope to have an update for you soon.
"Finally, the "Patchwork Treasures" Quilt Show planned for 2021, has happened. And what a show it was. The whole town of Wauchope was abuzz. The bunting made it look festive and the quilts in the windows of the shops added to the party atmosphere.
"We met a lady in the street who stopped us and said that she has lived in Wauchope all her life and it was her 89th birthday in two days' time. She said she had never seen Wauchope so colourful, vibrant and so happy.
"The different venues were very well received. Each venue had its own atmosphere and ambience. Many people spread their visits to the venues over the three days, which made it easier for people with mobility issues. The Christmas Cave was one of the most admired.
"Thank you to the Pipe Band. They looked and played beautifully, adding another layer to the event. The Men's Shed had some beautiful woodwork for sale. Thank you too for coming and for helping us with the preparation of the show. The generosity of the business community of Wauchope and other individuals for our Mega Raffle was astounding. Thank you so much. A grateful thank you must also go to the quilters. We are a group of just over 50 and there were more than 200 quilts on display.
"Staging this show was a mammoth task but so very worthwhile. We, the Show Committee (Clare W., Cathy M., Erica T., Jo S., Pat H., Pauline P. and Elly E.) are delighted with the outcome; we are calling it a rip-roaring success."
"Well done Vikings and bad luck to the Pirates in the MNC Northern Grand Final in the first fifteens. In the end when will Hollywood be retiring from the Vikings?
"Well done Scott and Angela Marks plus Wendy Hathway for a great effort with getting the Pirates back in contention and hosting the minor semi-final as the executive of the club. The fellows from the team making it a close finale. A big high spirited effort by all. Happy Days."
