Some players keep calm under pressure, while others crumble.
Thankfully for Hastings Valley Vikings, goalkicker David Kennedy kept cool, calm and composed when the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union premiership was on the line.
Advertisement
Kennedy kicked the Vikings to a gripping 36-34 grand final victory over a gallant Port Macquarie Pirates at Oxley Oval on August 27 after full-time when they trailed by a point.
It's what every goalkicker dreams of - landing the winning conversion that steers the team to a premiership victory - but Kennedy preferred to play down his role.
"[I'm not a hero] at all," he said.
"I said it to the guys (that) for 10 years I've practiced (goalkicking) for half an hour before and after training every session and finally thankfully that paid off."
He had earlier kept calm to put the Vikings in front for the first time all match a few minutes earlier, but his greatest time to shine came in front of a packed clubhouse and hill.
Time had expired and they trailed by the barest of margins. And while it appeared Kennedy simply couldn't miss, he admitted he just had to "trust the process".
"There's always the fear of missing it in front of all those people and being an embarrassment and it's a cliché to say it, but you've got to trust the process," he said.
"You've been through it a thousand times before."
Kennedy admitted he had done something similar before in his career to win other games, but never a premiership.
"I've always been the kicker so I've had chances and missed them before and I've had chances and got them before," he said.
"You never blame your kicker for losing a game, but always happy to win it for the boys."
It proved to be his first rugby union grand final victory.
"This is my first first grade premiership in all my rugby so to do it up here with the Vikings with the guys is just awesome," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.