Port Macquarie Pirates overcome Jack Maunder send-off to win 2022 reserve grade title

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 28 2022 - 12:20am, first published August 27 2022 - 10:00am
Port Macquarie Pirates are the reserve grade premiers for 2022. Picture: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Port Macquarie Pirates overcame the first half send off of Jack Maunder to hang on and claim a nailbiting 22-20 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union reserve grade title on August 27.

