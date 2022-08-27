Port Macquarie Pirates overcame the first half send off of Jack Maunder to hang on and claim a nailbiting 22-20 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union reserve grade title on August 27.
Maunder was given his marching orders in the 15th minute of the contest.
Advertisement
Pirates then had to dug deep, but raced out to a commanding 22-8 lead with 15 minutes remaining before they held off a fast-finishing Kempsey Cannonballs.
Cannonballs fullback Ben Pierce had the chance to send the game into extra-time with a sideline conversion after full-time when Reno French scored in the corner, but his kick landed short.
The two-point victory allowed Pirates coach Nigel Hurlston to avenge grand final heartbreak in 2014 and 2015 when he was first grade coach.
"What a gutsy performance," he said.
"How many penalties on that line? Ten? I couldn't ask for anything else from those players. We battled unbelievably."
Hurlston admitted he was confident the conversion attempt wouldn't be successful.
"No-one had kicked it from the touchline all day so if he had have kicked it, fair play to him," he said.
Pirates captain Chris Geary led from the front despite spending time off the field when he received a yellow card in the first half.
Hurlston couldn't fault his skipper's effort.
"He was my captain in '14 and '15 for first grade so I know he's a leader and the players thrive off him," he said.
"You can't look any further away than from your captain. I can't pick anyone else out."
Cannonballs coach Mick Heuston said it was a disappointing end to the season although he felt it was still a success for the team.
He had his back to the play when Pierce lined up the conversion.
"I just feel sorry for the young fella that didn't put it over; he's played a sensational season so it's a shame it has to end that way," he said.
"If that kick goes over, we go into extra-time... it's about as close as it gets."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.