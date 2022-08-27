Port Macquarie News

Kennedy lands penalty goal after the siren to get Vikings home

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 28 2022 - 12:16am, first published August 27 2022 - 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kennedy lands penalty goal after the siren to get Vikings home

Hastings Valley Vikings fly-half David Kennedy landed a 15-metre penalty goal after the siren to hand the Vikings a gripping 36-34 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union first grade premiership on August 27.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.