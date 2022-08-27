Kennedy lands penalty goal after the siren to get Vikings home

Hastings Valley Vikings fly-half David Kennedy landed a 15-metre penalty goal after the siren to hand the Vikings a gripping 36-34 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union first grade premiership on August 27.
The Vikings trailed 19-7 at the break and led for no more than a couple of minutes as they claimed their first title since 2019.
It was a fairytale finish for coach Hamish Mccormack and brother Adam who will both retire from the game.
The Pirates thought they had claimed their first premiership since 2013 when Hugh Parsons landed a penalty goal attempt in the 77th minute to put them in front by a point.
But it wasn't to be after they then gave away a penalty right in front of the posts.
