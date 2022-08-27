Port Macquarie Pirates have overcome the 15th minute send-off to hang on and claim a heartstopping 22-20 victory over Kempsey Cannonballs in the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union reserve grade grand final.
Cannonballs' fullback Ben Pierce had an opportunity to send the game into extra-time with a sideline conversion after the siren, but it fell short.
Pirates led 17-8 at half-time after tries to Jarrod Stewart and Jonathan Green.
They held off a fast-finishing Pirates side who spent the last five minutes camped on their tryline, but the Port Macquarie defence refused to budge.
The Cannonballs gave themselves a chance when Reno French crossed in the corner as the siren sounded, but it wasn't to be.
