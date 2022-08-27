Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Pirates claim 2022 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union grand final over Kempsey Cannonballs

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
August 27 2022
Port Macquarie Pirates are the 2022 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union reserve grade premiers. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Port Macquarie Pirates have overcome the 15th minute send-off to hang on and claim a heartstopping 22-20 victory over Kempsey Cannonballs in the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union reserve grade grand final.

