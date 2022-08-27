Hastings Valley Vikings' 15-year wait for an under-18 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union premiership will extend into 2023 following a gallant 13-7 defeat to Kempsey on August 27.
The Vikings last won the under-18 competition in 2007 and they had hoped the drought would end in 2022, but the Cannonballs had other ideas.
Kempsey trailed for three-quarters of the game and had to rely on Flynn O'Loughlin's chip-and-chase try with seven minutes remaining on the clock to take the lead.
They then held firm with fly-half Drew Lancaster and loose-head prop Joshua Murray starring along with William Haigh.
Cannonballs coach John Rogers admitted the premiership win was "huge for the club".
"We didn't play our best, but they were behind and came back so that's a sign of a good bunch of mates," he said.
"It wasn't our greatest game, but they stuck together and gave the coach a heart attack."
Despite trailing for most of the game, Rogers admitted the belief in his team never wavered.
"No, not at all... I backed them," he said.
"I've coached them for the last four years and they're a great bunch of kids."
Vikings coach Mick Aldridge conceded they didn't do enough with a strong breeze which was at their backs in the first half.
Their lineouts were disappointing, while the occasion seemed to get to the team with their performance littered with a number of handling errors.
They couldn't sustain any level of pressure.
"It just was not meant to be today," Aldridge said.
"It's unfortunate because both teams - as we saw in the grand final - have been close all year and there was normally a try between us and that was the exact same today.
"Kempsey has gone through undefeated and are very deserving premiers. I think we were the only team that really challenged them all year."
For the Vikings, co-captain Luke Banks along with right lock Jake Dixon and makeshift half Noah Post were their best.
"I'm very proud of the boys and the effort they've done. It's been a great year; we didn't think we'd get here and we have, so we're very proud of that."
