Hastings Valley Vikings and Kempsey Cannonballs battle it out for under-18 rugby union premiership

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 27 2022 - 3:11am, first published 2:06am
The Kempsey Cannonballs have won the under-18 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union title. Picture: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Kempsey Cannonballs inside centre Flynn O'Loughlin proved the hero with six minutes left on the clock to cap off the club's undefeated Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union under-18 season on Saturday.

