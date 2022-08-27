Kempsey Cannonballs inside centre Flynn O'Loughlin proved the hero with six minutes left on the clock to cap off the club's undefeated Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union under-18 season on Saturday.
The Cannonballs trailed for three-quarters of the game, but stayed patient long enough to secure a 13-7 victory over a gallant Hastings Valley Vikings.
Hastings Valley opened the scoring after seven minutes when Harper Murray crossed, but they fumbled their way through the match.
The club will have to wait another year to end an under-18 title drought that stretches back to 2007.
