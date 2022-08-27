Port Macquarie News
Photos

2022 Port Panthers Rockin' Retro Fest a nod to eras past

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated August 27 2022 - 2:37am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Retro style music, dance and fashion are on show at a Port Macquarie nostalgia festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.