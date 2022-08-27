Retro style music, dance and fashion are on show at a Port Macquarie nostalgia festival.
Port Panthers Rockin' Retro Fest has returned to the events calendar with market stalls, rock n' roll dancing, bands, vintage fashion parade and Miss Retro Fest pin-up competition.
Keith and Diana Barnard from Nelson Bay are among the hundreds of supporters at the weekend event.
"We like to dance," Mr Barnard said. "It makes you feel good and you have the social interaction as well.
"Dancing is scientifically proven to be good for you."
Donna Blanch travelled from Newcastle to attend the retro and rock n' roll festival, which kicked off at Panthers Port Macquarie on Friday night (August 26).
"I'm looking forward to lots of dancing and outfits - it will be fun," she said.
The festival draws people who enjoy retro, rock n' roll and rockabilly.
Panthers Rock & Roll Dance Club president Ross Cutrupi said there will be about 20 hours of dance music during the weekend.
In addition to the dancing, he said people loved to dress up in the style of eras past.
Port Panthers Rockin' Retro Fest continues through to Sunday, August 28.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
