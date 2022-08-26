From the Editor: community sport leads the charge into 'festival of the boot'

If you're a fan of those legendary sporting commentators Roy & HG, you'll appreciate the excitement that comes from covering "the festival of the boot".
It's that time of year when footy codes converge; sending players, supporters, officials (and sports journalists) into a celebratory frenzy or the depths of despair.
While they may not be as excitable as 'Rampaging' Roy Slaven or HG Nelson, our own sports journalists Paul Jobber and Mardi Borg have been interviewing and photographing scores of players for their many game previews and match reports. So much so, that we're all arm wrestling for the top spot on the Port News!
And it's not just the senior footy codes hogging the limelight. Greater Port Macquarie's juniors are consistently succeeding on a regional, state and national scale - in footy and in so many other sports. Congrats for instance to St Peter's Primary and MacKillop College for their league and netball wins this week.
We've also covered OzTag, hockey, horse-racing, fishing and more, just in the last couple of days.
Plus we've had the good news that we've secured the Australian Surfing Championships again for 2023, and the bad news that the state of Tuffins Lane has cost us the 2023 touch football Junior State Cup.
You can find it all on the home page, and by selecting Sport Local Sport from the menu.
Of course, we don't just run finals and championships. From bowls to bridge and dirt-bikes to darts, if you want to share your team's weekly successes, announcements, draws and results, you can upload these to the website at any time. They'll then appear under the section Scores and Draws and, space permitting, on the Sports Details page in Friday's print edition of the Port News.
Upload results here: https://www.portnews.com.au/community/send-us-your-news/
The beauty of digital news, besides the fact were publishing local content 24/7, is that there are more people reading our stories online. We don't have a page or word limit and our readers can share our journalism with whoever else has, or may like to have, a subscription.
Because websites don't have a 'back page' as such, you'll see our top sports stories up with our crime, court and council reports, and our many terrific feature stories. It's all newsworthy. You can scroll down the page to find your team or simply click on the menu and select the code or discipline that interests you.
Good luck this weekend, enjoy your game and keep up with all our coverage on the Port Macquarie News.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast ACM (Port Macquarie News)
