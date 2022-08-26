Port Macquarie's Richard Hewens says rescue dog Max is his best mate.
Max found his forever home when he was a puppy at the animal shelter and he hasn't looked back since.
Advertisement
"We spend a lot of time together, he has a really nice nature and always wants to play," Mr Hewens said.
"He certainly adds a lot of happiness and it puts life in perspective pretty quickly when you have a nice mate like Max."
Friday, August 26 is National Dog Day, a time to encourage adoption and for dog owners to celebrate their pooches.
Port Macquarie resident Jenny Moses chose a cavoodle as she is allergic to dogs and her pooch Ollie doesn't shed.
"He is a bit feisty but he is a very loving dog," she said.
John Conliffe from Port Macquarie describes his dog Tyrone, a cavoodle, as easygoing and no trouble at all.
Tyrone can be the centre of attention from others during his walks.
"If I take him for a walk, people look and smile," Mr Conliffe said. "A little dog like this brings a lot of joy to people."
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.