Port Macquarie News

Food, walks and a good scratch: Port's pet owners ensure every dog has its day

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated August 26 2022 - 9:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Hewens says his dog Max always wants to play. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Port Macquarie's Richard Hewens says rescue dog Max is his best mate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.