Video messages provided by National Rugby League stars Harry Grant and Reece Robson provided the inspiration for Port Macquarie's St Peter's Primary School to become the state's best.
They defeated St Columbkille's Catholic Primary School from Corrimal 16-6 in the Independent Catholic Primary Schools Challenge (ICPSC) state final on August 25 at Campbelltown Stadium.
But it was the pre-game treat the team received that left most of them stunned.
St Peter's coach Geoff Leary felt the messages provided by Grant and Robson pre-game undoubtedly had an influence in the courageous victory.
Reece plays for the North Queensland Cowboys and is the nephew of Karen Robson who works at the school while Annette Grant is Queensland State of Origin star Harry Grant's aunty.
"The boys were pretty stunned when the NRL faces popped up on the screen and they were talking to them directly," Leary said.
"They spoke about defence and I'm a big defence advocate when I coach, but they defended absolutely resolutely.
"The boys were chuffed being in the Tigers' sheds, perched up like NRL players."
While Leary admitted their attack "wasn't real good" in the final, it was their defence that kept them in the contest.
In the first half they turned over possession seven times in 20 minutes, yet managed to find a way to lead 12-6 at the break after tries to Tobias Rowlatt and Ryder Colthorpe.
"They attacked our line for about 12 minutes of the (first) half, but the boys tackled their butts off and were so committed they weren't going to let anyone through," Leary said.
"We defended our line for a long period of time - probably five or six sets - before we scored in the corner which I thought took the wind out of [St Columbkille's] sails."
Rowlatt was awarded player of the match and when his individual effort gave the side a 10-point lead midway through the second half, they held on.
"If you want a choice between coaching a side that has determination, doggedness and unity or cohesion and skill, I'd probably take the earlier," Leary said.
"I couldn't tip my hat enough to them."
It is often said attack wins matches but defence wins premierships and St Peter's can vouch for that after their six-game streak took them to the ICPSC title.
