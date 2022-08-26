Port Macquarie News

St Peter's Primary School win Independent Catholic Primary Schools Challenge rugby league

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 27 2022 - 12:34am, first published August 26 2022 - 4:45am
St Peter's are the Independent Catholic Primary Schools Challenge winners. Photo: supplied

Video messages provided by National Rugby League stars Harry Grant and Reece Robson provided the inspiration for Port Macquarie's St Peter's Primary School to become the state's best.

Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

