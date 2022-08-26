Port Macquarie News
What's on

A step back in time: rock n' roll Retro Fest returns to Panthers Port Macquarie

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
August 26 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panthers Rock & Roll Dance Club secretary/treasurer Anne Elliott and president Ross Cutrupi prepare for Port Panthers Rockin' Retro Fest. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

They have had a couple of years to perfect their dance steps and now Port Panthers Rockin' Retro Fest is back.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.