They have had a couple of years to perfect their dance steps and now Port Panthers Rockin' Retro Fest is back.
The retro and rock n' roll nostalgia festival begins on Friday, August 26 with a Hot 'n' Happening Rockhouse Dance Party at Panthers Port Macquarie from 6.30pm.
Advertisement
Saturday, August 27 features market stalls, dancing, music and pin-up competition, with the Retro Fest gala ball in the evening.
Velvet-Rose's Pin Up Dressing Room is running the pin-up competition. The Miss Retro Fest 2022 Pin-Up competition starts at 11.30am on Saturday, August 27.
There will be a vintage fashion parade in the lounge as an introduction to the pin-up competition.
The festival continues on Sunday, August 28 with more music, dancing and market stalls.
Panthers Rock & Roll Dance Club president Ross Cutrupi said they hoped to attract 400-odd people for the two night sessions.
He said the appeal of rock n' roll stemmed from the type of music and the very active style of dancing.
Bands are travelling from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney and Coffs Harbour for the event.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.