MacKillop College has maintained its proud record at the Netball NSW Schools Cup after three of their four teams progressed to the state finals.
The school's year 7/8 boys' team along with their 9/10 boys' and 9/10 girls' teams all navigated their way past the regional finals in Port Macquarie on August 25.
Coach Michelle Marino admitted it was pleasing to once again lay claim to being one of the top eight schools in New South Wales.
"Every year this competition has been played we've been able to get at least one team to state bar the last two years where they haven't had it because of COVID," she said.
"It's really exciting."
Marino admitted an emphasis on developing their junior players and grassroots was the key to the school's sustained level of success.
"Every year our teams change because they're the double-age groups so they're different combinations every year," she said.
"If we had an all year 10 team the next year, we'd have no-one (coming through) so developing the younger kids is important."
And while the girls grew up playing netball, Marino acknowledged their boys team had to commit to the selection process from the start.
"We do insist that our boys give up their lunch times or trial and train before school because the girls grow up with netball, but the boys are usually well-rounded athletes," she said.
"We focus on teaching them the basics."
Each of MacKillop's teams all suffered at least one loss throughout the day, so they had to work for it.
"None of us were undefeated so we did have to fight our way through to be the winners," the coach said.
"There's eight regions so you have to be at the top of your region to get to state."
They will now head to the Genea Netball Centre at Sydney Olympic Park on November 2.
