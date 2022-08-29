People with flu-like symptoms have a new virtual medical service to turn to for expert health advice.
Mid North Coast Local Health District has introduced the virtual medical service to support people with flu-like symptoms and ease pressure on hospital emergency departments during the busy winter period.
The Care in the Community service comprises doctors, nurses and allied health professionals who provide telehealth management and ongoing support to people with acute respiratory infection including COVID-19 and influenza.
Emergency medicine specialist Dr Rachael Gill said the virtual service is ideal for people with respiratory illnesses and are unable to access a timely GP appointment.
"Expert health professionals are only a phone call away and they can assess, advise and monitor your health needs, helping to free up our emergency departments for emergencies," Dr Gill said.
The service is available to people of all ages with flu-like symptoms such as fever and chills, cough, sore throat and runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, joint pains, headaches and feeling very tired, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.
Healthcare professionals can be contacted on 6589 2515 seven days a week from 8am to 4.30pm.
The Care in the Community team can also provide prescriptions, medical certificates, short-term patient monitoring and referrals to other medical professionals.
Doctors and other healthcare professionals are encouraged to refer patients that may be waiting for an appointment to the Care in the Community service.
