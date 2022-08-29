Port Macquarie News

Care in the Community only a call away for people with flu-like symptoms

By Newsroom
August 29 2022 - 2:00am
Call takers Kylie Ashton and Nicholas Taylor are part of the Care in the Community team. Picture supplied

People with flu-like symptoms have a new virtual medical service to turn to for expert health advice.

