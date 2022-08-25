Despite resuming from a spell since scoring at the track last April, Miss Santorini is poised for a successful return in the Club North Haven Camden Haven Cup at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
After breaking her maiden status with a commanding victory over Father's Day at Mudgee earlier in the year, the daughter of Eurozone was sent to the spelling paddock after accounting for Luminoso at the Port circuit four months ago.
Although better known over a longer journey, the Kris Lees trained mare has been provided an excellent preparation for the weekend assignment after a soft barrier trial at Scone a month ago.
With a good record at the circuit and the ability to manage rain affected ground, there are plenty of positives around the chances of Miss Santorini with the engagement of Bailey Wheeler for the mount providing further confidence.
The promising young hoop concluded the recent state riding season with fifty-three wins and eighty-five placings and has already added to the figures with success at Tamworth followed by a recent victory at Scone.
Other chances in the event centre around Admiral Ash with the Neil Godbolt trained gelding responsible for a strong effort when fourth at the track behind Annulus at his most recent run while Bear the Crown has been consistent and deserves success following two Taree placings.
Victory by Miss Santorini could bring the curtain down on a great day for Bailey Wheeler with the Kris Lees based apprentice engaged by the stable to ride Star Impact in the preceding race.
The daughter of Mikki Isle has been given plenty of time to mature and provided supporters with an encouraging performance when beaten three lengths by Parties Galore at a recent Port appearance.
Wheeler's first ride on the card is Sassy Choice and the recent arrival to the Paul Shailer stable put the writing on the wall with a strong second at her new home circuit a fortnight ago.
Scotland is poised to commence the program well for punters with the Noel Mayfield Smith trained gelding providing a strong debut run at Grafton last week while Waipio has strong claims later in the day.
The course proper is rated in the soft range and should provide fair racing conditions for the card following sunny weather over the past few days.
Local racing coincides with San Domenico Stakes day at Rosehill and limited reserved seating remains available inside the Ivan Livermore Stand with tables also available in the outside bar or betting ring.
There are great viewing and seating areas available with refreshment, dining and wagering facilities in full operation throughout the grounds with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.
The club is delighted to be associated with Club North Haven and their continued support of Camden Haven Cup day is greatly appreciated by one of the district's great entertainment establishments.
The $200,000 Carlton Dry Port Macquarie Cup on October 7 is approaching rapidly with the feature race meeting for the club highlighting a wonderful two-day carnival.
Massive prizemoney of half a million dollars is up for grabs for the club's premier day of racing with the cup shaping up as one of the best ever as it provides the opportunity for successful connections to contest the $2 million Big Dance at Randwick in November.
A further reminder regarding The Kosciuszko, which is the world's richest race for country-trained horses, now carrying $2 million in prizemoney due to a recent upgrade from Racing NSW.
Every horse in the race is nominated by a winner of the Kosciuszko sweepstakes who share in the prizemoney of their nominated horse.
Time is running out to purchase $5.00 tickets in the Kosciuszko sweepstakes and are available for sale through the TAB App and your local TAB venue.
The Kosciuszko race is a 1200 metre sprint contest run under set weights and penalties conditions for NSW country and ACT trained horses only and will be run at Randwick on Saturday 15 th October 2022 to compliment The TAB Everest.
